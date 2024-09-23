RIGATHI GACHAGUA will be impeached in the next two weeks – OSCAR SUDI declares and RAILA ODINGA’s man confirms





Monday, September 23, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will be impeached within the next two weeks, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has declared.

In a social media post on Sunday, Sudi, who is a close ally of President William Ruto, said Gachagua has become 'too much' and he will be impeached.

"Maximum two weeks," Sudi said and repeated the sentiments.

Sudi's sentiments were echoed by Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, who stated that it is a matter of when and not if Gachagua is going to be impeached.

“It seems your goose is cooked Mr! I hate to break the news to you Mr. Truthful man, The decision has been made! Waiting to vote," Olé Kina stated.

Gachagua’s impeachment motion is allegedly being prepared by Orange Democratic Movement Members of Parliament led by Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, and Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma.

The two are close allies of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who according to sources, has Okayed the impeachment of Gachagua.

