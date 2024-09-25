Former Moi University Student Leader sues his ex-lover who dumped him and got married to Murang’a Deputy Governor for compensation - Claims he had married her (VIDEO).





Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Former Moi University student leader Dennis Sikuku has reportedly sued his ex-girlfriend Charity Mbinya for compensation after she dumped him and got married to Murang’a Deputy Governor Stephen Munania.

Sikuku claimed that he dated Charity for three years and at some point, they moved in together.

He reportedly cohabitated with Charity for more than a year and according to Kenyan law, a lady automatically becomes your wife if you cohabit with her for more than 6 months.

Sikuku shared photos to prove that he was dating Charity and alleged that he bought a cow for his ex-girlfriend’s mother’s funeral.

Dennis claims he does not want Charity back in his life as he is only interested in getting a refund for the money he spent on the cow.

“I don’t want this lady back in my life. I wish her a happy marriage but I want compensation for the cow I bought during her mother’s funeral,’’ he said and revealed that he had already filed the case in court.

Charity got married to the youthful Deputy Governor in a colourful wedding attended by prominent leaders among them Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Dennis Sikuku, a former Moi University student leader, reportedly seeking legal compensation after buying a whole cow for his ex Charity Mbinya's mother's funeral. Mbinya is now married to Murang'a Deputy Governor Stephen Munanania.

