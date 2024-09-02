RAILA ODINGA's AUC bid in Jeopardy! Ambassador MARTIN KIMANI claims Djibouti's MAHAMOUD YOUSSOUF will show him dust.





Monday, September 2, 2024 - Former Head of Kenya's Mission to the United Nations (UN) Ambassador Martin Kimani has stated that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will not win the African Union Chairperson seat, despite President William Ruto using state machinery to campaign for him.

In a video interview with Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Citizen TV on Sunday, Kimani said Djibouti's candidate, Mahamoud Youssouf, is the front-runner having been endorsed by 21 French-speaking countries and 10 Islamic countries.

Kimani further said he doesn’t believe East African countries endorsing Raila Odinga will have any effect on the contest because the elections always have international interference and France always has a say when it comes to top continental jobs.

Born on Sep 2 1965 in Djibouti City, Mahamoud Youssouf got his basic education in Djibouti before furthering his education abroad focusing on Linguistics, Business, and Management with his journey in education taking him to Canada, France, and the United Kingdom.

Between 1992 and 1997, he served as the head of Arab Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Djibouti.

He was subsequently appointed Djibouti’s Ambassador to Egypt in 1997, a position he held until 2001 when he moved to serve as Minister Delegate in Charge of International Cooperation.

The Djibouti Foreign Affairs Minister says he is the only candidate capable of bridging the gap between the different regions of Africa given his ability to communicate fluently in English, French, and Arabic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST