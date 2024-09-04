Molo residents forced to repair roads on their own after their MP KIMANI KURIA abandoned them after they burnt his home – Look!

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - Residents of Mutirithia Village in Molo were forced to repair the road themselves after their MP abandoned them.
Molo MP Kimani Kuria, who is
also the Chair of the Finance Committee, allegedly abandoned the road after
angry residents burnt his home and destroyed his property during
anti-government protests in July.
Efforts to reach him and their
MCAs have not been fruitful as they blame them for failing to help them in
their plight.
To address the issue, the
residents crowd-sourced funds and bought stones to repair the road.
“The road has not been repaired
for long. It is very bumpy and even our clients complain of back pain,” Jacob
Ochieng, who is a boda boda operator, explained.
“We are now trying to repair the
road on our own,” he asserted calling out their MP for negligence.
The residents lamented that
since they elected Kimani, they have not seen him. They also questioned his
absence yet he was elected to serve his people.
They further argued that the
road they were repairing was important because it serves as an alternative to
Mau Summit which suffers from heavy traffic.
“I wonder why our leaders don’t
value this road,” one resident wondered noting that it poses a healthcare
threat to school-going children.
According to Michael Mutito, a
resident, their MP has done little to help them despite promising to better
their lives
They noted that some leaders can
only be found in pubs. “If you have an issue the only place you can see some of
our leaders are in entertainment joints,” Mutito added.
The residents observed their
roads are in deplorable conditions and are calling out their leaders to wake up
and do something.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments