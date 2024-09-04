Molo residents forced to repair roads on their own after their MP KIMANI KURIA abandoned them after they burnt his home – Look!





Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - Residents of Mutirithia Village in Molo were forced to repair the road themselves after their MP abandoned them.

Molo MP Kimani Kuria, who is also the Chair of the Finance Committee, allegedly abandoned the road after angry residents burnt his home and destroyed his property during anti-government protests in July.

Efforts to reach him and their MCAs have not been fruitful as they blame them for failing to help them in their plight.

To address the issue, the residents crowd-sourced funds and bought stones to repair the road.

“The road has not been repaired for long. It is very bumpy and even our clients complain of back pain,” Jacob Ochieng, who is a boda boda operator, explained.

“We are now trying to repair the road on our own,” he asserted calling out their MP for negligence.

The residents lamented that since they elected Kimani, they have not seen him. They also questioned his absence yet he was elected to serve his people.

They further argued that the road they were repairing was important because it serves as an alternative to Mau Summit which suffers from heavy traffic.

“I wonder why our leaders don’t value this road,” one resident wondered noting that it poses a healthcare threat to school-going children.

According to Michael Mutito, a resident, their MP has done little to help them despite promising to better their lives

They noted that some leaders can only be found in pubs. “If you have an issue the only place you can see some of our leaders are in entertainment joints,” Mutito added.

The residents observed their roads are in deplorable conditions and are calling out their leaders to wake up and do something.

The Kenyan DAILY POST