A Kenyan lady who claimed popular Nigerian businessman and socialite CUBANA CHIEFPRIEST impregnated her shares new photos of their son - No DNA test needed (LOOK).





Monday, September 16, 2024- A middle-aged Kenyan lady, who made headlines some months ago for claiming Cubana ChiefPriest was the father of her child, has shared new photos of the baby.

The child’s resemblance to Cubana Chief Priest, a popular Nigerian businessman and socialite, sparked widespread speculation online.



The lady alleged that she met Cubana Chief Priest during her 2022 visit to Nigeria, resulting in the child’s conception.

However, Cubana Chief Priest has denied paternity.



New photos of the child, now older, have resurfaced on social media, reigniting public interest in the story.

