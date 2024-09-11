50 CENT files motion to drop defamation lawsuit against ex, DAPHNE JOY

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - 50 Cent reportedly wants to drop his lawsuit against his ex, Daphne Joy.
In May, Fifty sued Joy, with whom he shares 12-year-old son,
Sire, for defamation and sought over $1 million in damages over an Instagram
post she made in March in which she accused him of r@ping and physically
abusing her.
"I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our
son that you have never even earned," Joy wrote at the time. “Let's put
the real focus on your true evil actions of r@ping me and physically abusing
me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point
on.”
Daphne Joy made the post after 50 Cent appeared to shame her
over a lawsuit against Diddy accusing Daphne Joy, the mother of his child, and
City Girls rapper Yung Miami of being paid for s*x work by the Bad Boy Records
founder.
"I didn’t know you was a sex worker, you little sex
worker. LOL Yo this shit is a movie," 50 Cent wrote in a tweet alongside
photos of himself smoking cigars in the rain.
After Daphne responded by accusing him of r@pe and physical
abuse, 50 Cent wrote: “The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne
Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My
son, Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only
focus at this time.”
He then filed a defamation lawsuit against Daphne Joy.
However, according to newly filed legal documents reviewed
by TMZ, the 49-year-old entertainment mogul asked a judge to dismiss the suit
without prejudice.
This development follows Joy’s removal of the accusatory
post from her Instagram account in July.
A source told TMZ at the time Joy's action was "an
attempt to smooth things over” with the Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ rapper, who had
previously filed for sole custody of their son after Joy was named as an
alleged sex worker in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit against Sean “Diddy”
Combs.
Joy and Fifty dated between 2011 and 2012 but kept their
relationship mostly private.
TMZ also reports that while the judge has yet to sign off on
50 Cent’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit, it is expected to be a mere formality
at this point.
