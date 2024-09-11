50 CENT files motion to drop defamation lawsuit against ex, DAPHNE JOY







Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - 50 Cent reportedly wants to drop his lawsuit against his ex, Daphne Joy.

In May, Fifty sued Joy, with whom he shares 12-year-old son, Sire, for defamation and sought over $1 million in damages over an Instagram post she made in March in which she accused him of r@ping and physically abusing her.

"I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned," Joy wrote at the time. “Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of r@ping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on.”

Daphne Joy made the post after 50 Cent appeared to shame her over a lawsuit against Diddy accusing Daphne Joy, the mother of his child, and City Girls rapper Yung Miami of being paid for s*x work by the Bad Boy Records founder.

"I didn’t know you was a sex worker, you little sex worker. LOL Yo this shit is a movie," 50 Cent wrote in a tweet alongside photos of himself smoking cigars in the rain.

After Daphne responded by accusing him of r@pe and physical abuse, 50 Cent wrote: “The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son, Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time.”

He then filed a defamation lawsuit against Daphne Joy.

However, according to newly filed legal documents reviewed by TMZ, the 49-year-old entertainment mogul asked a judge to dismiss the suit without prejudice.

This development follows Joy’s removal of the accusatory post from her Instagram account in July.

A source told TMZ at the time Joy's action was "an attempt to smooth things over” with the Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ rapper, who had previously filed for sole custody of their son after Joy was named as an alleged sex worker in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Joy and Fifty dated between 2011 and 2012 but kept their relationship mostly private.

TMZ also reports that while the judge has yet to sign off on 50 Cent’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit, it is expected to be a mere formality at this point.