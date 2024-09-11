Singer, DAVE GROHL's daughters delete their social media accounts as he admits to cheating on their mother and welcoming another daughter outside marriage







Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Dave Grohl's two oldest daughters have deactivated their social media accounts after their father admitted to cheating on their mother Jordyn Blum and fathering a secret baby girl.

The Foo Fighters singer, 55, admitted to cheating on his wife in an Instagram statement on Tuesday, September 10.

Grohl and Blum, 48, met in 2001 and have been married since 2003. They share three daughters - Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

His two eldest daughters, Violet and Harper, have deleted their Instagram accounts following their dad's announcement.

“I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” Grohl wrote on Instagram.

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” he continued. “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

The rock star, who has often been described as a “family man,” has spoken about the importance of his family in interviews throughout the years.