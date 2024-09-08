German police shoot suspicious person near Israeli consulate on Munich Massacre anniversary







Sunday, September 8, 2024 - Police in Munich have shot dead a 'suspicious' person near a Nazi-era museum and Israeli Consulate.

The suspect died at the scene after exchanging fire with police, the interior minister for the German state of Bavaria said on Thursday, September 5.

The incident took place in the Karolinenplatz area in the city centre, with police saying there was no evidence of any more suspects connected to the incident.

According to one of Germany's biggest daily papers, Süddeutsche Zeitung, a local resident heard gunshots and police sirens and there were dozens of officers at the scene.

Shouts of "run, run" could be heard, they added.

Benedikt Franke, deputy chairman and CEO of the Munich Security Conference (MSC), told BILD his office, located right next to the museum, reportedly the Munich Documentation Center, had been cordoned off and staff were under lockdown.

He said there was a "loud bang" at 9.10am and "at least a dozen shots" were heard.

Israel's foreign ministry said the consulate in Munich was closed when the shooting occurred and that no staff had been affected by the incident.

The shooting happened on the 52nd anniversary of the Munich Olympic attacks which saw 11 Israeli athletes killed by Palestinian gunmen back in 1972.

Police said they had increased their presence in the city, Germany's third-biggest, but they had no indication of incidents at any other locations or of any other suspects.

Germany's interior minister said there was a "serious incident" in Munich and the protection of Israeli facilities was of the "highest priority".

The museum and research institute, which focuses on the history of Germany's 1933-45 Nazi regime, is located near the Israeli Consulate in Munich's Maxvorstadt neighbourhood.