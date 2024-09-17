17-year-old charged with attempted murder over shooting of NFL star RICKY PEARSALL







Thursday, September 5, 2024 - A teenager has been charged with the attempted murder and robbery of San Francisco 49ers player Ricky Pearsall.

The 17-year-old, whose case will be heard in a juvenile court, was arrested near the scene of the incident in San Francisco's Union Square.

Pearsall, 23, was pictured shirtless at the scene after taking a bullet wound to the chest. He was taken to hospital and released the following day.

The wide receiver is expected to miss the first several games of his debut season for the 49ers, but the NFL team's general manager said it was "nothing short of miraculous" his injuries were not worse.

Pearsall had been signing autographs at an event before heading to the square where the incident occurred, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

He was targeted for his "expensive watch", the newspaper quoted police as saying. A struggle ensued, during which Pearsall was shot.

In the aftermath, his mother wrote on social media to suggest Pearsall had been "shot in the chest and (the bullet) exited out his back". She added: "Thanks be to GOD it missed his vital organs."

Police said the suspect, too, was injured.

They were charged with attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm and attempted second-degree robbery, said San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

The teenager is expected to appear in court on Wednesday. Prosecutors will seek to have them held in custody, Ms Jenkins said.

Ms Jenkins said she would retain the option to ask the judge to transfer the case to an adult court if it was deemed the juvenile system was "not equipped" to rehabilitate the alleged offender.

Pearsall was a first-round pick by the 49ers in April's NFL draft when the best college players are chosen to join the league.