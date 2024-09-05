See how politicians are worshipped in the village even as Gen Zs continue to fight for change - This is Migori Governor who is milking the county dry (VIDEO).





Thursday, September 5, 2024 - A social media user has shared a video of Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko arriving in style at a public function, where the locals almost worshipped him.

They milled around his fleet of guzzlers and blew trumpets as women danced for him.

Ochilo Ayacko is among the most corrupt governors in Kenya, with reports indicating that funds from the National Government intended for public use are being systematically siphoned off by county officials and crooks linked to the governor's relatives and proxies.

Watch the video.

How Politicians are worshipped in the villages.

We have a long way to go as a country! pic.twitter.com/xZobWLRkkV — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 5, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.