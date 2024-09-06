VICTOR OSIMHEN officially signs for Galatasaray on loan from Napoli







Thursday, September 5, 2024 - Victor Osimhen has finally joined Galatasaray from Napoli on a season-long loan deal after failing to secure a permanent move during the summer transfer window.

The striker, 25, was frozen out of Antonio Conte’s squad over the summer after his moves to Chelsea and Al-Ahli broke down before the window closed.

Osimhen has instead joined the Turkish side on a temporary deal until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Turkish club officially announced his arrival at the club for the 2024/25 season.

Galatasaray added that the striker “will be paid a net seasonal salary of 6,000,000 euros” for the move.

There will be no clause to sign permanently and there is an option for Osimhen to leave Galatasaray in the January transfer if a club activates his release clause, which has been reduced to €75m.

The forward will wear the No. 45 shirt with his new club.