You won’t believe what EZEKIEL MUTUA told Gen Zs wishing RAILA to lose the AU Chairmanship bid for betraying them by joining the ‘oppressor’





Sunday, August 11, 2024 – With barely seven months to the election of the next African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson, Kenya’s candidate Raila Odinga seems not to be having it as rosy as he expected.

This is after a section of Kenyans, especially the Gen Zs, expressed their displeasure with Raila, and went ahead to wish him bad luck in his AU Chairmanship bid for betraying them by joining President William Ruto’s government, which they are fighting against.

However, Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) Chief Executive Ezekiel Mutua has warned the Gen Zs to stop wishing Baba to lose the seat.

Reacting to the anti-Raila sentiment, Mutua found it inappropriate for compatriots to wish failure to one of their own.

According to him, the disdain of the youth against Raila was an exhibition of naivety.

"It's the height of naivety for a Kenyan to wish that Raila loses the AU bid to a candidate of another country.

"You may not like something about a player, but if they are playing for your country or team, you ignore the personal differences and wish them well. Go Baba go!" said Mutua.

Raila will face Mahmoud Ali Youssouf of Djibouti after successfully submitting their nomination papers for the AUC chairmanship.

The African Union General Assembly comprising the continent's heads of state will be taking the vote in February 2025 to get Moussa Faki's replacement at the union's secretariat.

Faki, a former Chadian prime minister, was elected the AUC chairman in 2017 and re-elected in 2021.

The Kenyan DAILY POST