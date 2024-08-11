I am clever than you, so stop looking for me because you will not find me – JIMI WANJIGI now tells RUTO’s ‘goons’





Sunday, August 11, 2024 - Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has told the police to stop looking for him because they will never find him.

This is after the police team conducted a raid at his residence in Muthaiga and terrorized his family on allegations that he was funding the anti-government protests.

Addressing the media at his home, Wanjigi instead urged the security agencies to summon him and he will appear where directed.

“Seven years ago, they looked for me in this house, they couldn’t find me. Even now, you’ll look for me in this house, you will not find me.

"So, please, don’t try again, you’re wasting your time. If you want me, it’s a simple summons and I will appear where you want me. Stop looking for me in this house, you will never find me,” said Wanjigi.

At the same time, Wanjigi accused the police of planting evidence in his home to implicate him.

He claimed that he had CCTV footage of a woman in a vehicle planting the items seized by the police.

“Don’t try making me a criminal you come and plant things in a car that is found in my gate.

"Fortunately, we have the technology. We have got a woman planting those things in that car on CCTV,” Wanjigi stated.

Further, he denied allegations that he is the one who has been funding the Gen Z-led anti-government protests.

Wanjigi pointed out that he only provided funds for the release of protesters who were apprehended during the nationwide demos.

