OFWENEKE’s ex-wife NICAH THE QUEEN celebrates motherhood as her daughter turn 14 (PHOTOs)





Saturday, August 10, 2024 - Ofweneke’s ex-wife Nicah The Queen, joyfully celebrated motherhood after her first-born daughter Faith turned 14.

Reflecting on the day she became a mother in 2010, Nicah shared, “On this day in 2010, I was in a hospital in Eldoret, ready to welcome my daughter Faith while everyone else was voting on the constitution! HAPPY FOURTEENTH BIRTHDAY FAITH!

“Thank you for being an incredible daughter, for teaching me how to be a mom, and for giving me the honor of being called ‘mom.'”

She expressed her hopes for Faith, saying, “As the first fruit of my womb, you are destined for signs and wonders!

“You are growing into a spiritual giant, and nations will come to your light, and kings to the brightness of your rising!

“The Lord has made all grace abound towards you, my child. Keep shining, for your light has come, and the glory of the Lord has risen upon you.”





