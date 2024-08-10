You will rot in jail alone and RUTO and FAROUK will not help you - MARTHA KARUA warns police officers being used to to abuse the rights of other Kenyans





Saturday, August 10,2024 - Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua has pleaded with Kenyan police officers not to allow selfish leaders and politicians to use them to abuse the rights of other Kenyans.

In a statement on Saturday, Karua, who constantly speaks about police abuses, said that the 2010 Constitution is a living document that must be adhered to by all persons.

The 2022 presidential running mate for Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya coalition party pointed out that human life and dignity must be respected.

“Reminding the Inspector General of Police that the constitution of Kenya 2010 is a living document that must be adhered to by all persons, respect for human life and dignity is not an option, your continued violations will be accounted for individually,” Karua said.

Karua spoke after a contingent of police officers was sent to businessman Jimmy Wanjigi’s home, where they harassed his wife and children while searching for him.

Wanjigi was being sought by police after four teargas canisters and a complex communication gadget were reportedly found in his car.

However, on Friday, the high court temporarily stopped his arrest until a case he filed is heard and determined.

The Kenyan DAILY POST