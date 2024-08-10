'Miracle' in US church as Virgin Mary statue is filmed ‘blinking’ (VIDEO)







Saturday, August 10, 2024 - Stunned worshippers got more than they bargained for when a Virgin Mary statue was apparently caught “blinking” at them.

Churchgoers in Ohio, in the US, captured the baffling moment on camera.

They believed the National Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima looked upon them and gave a cheeky wink while making its way across the region as part of a tour. Witnesses swear it shut and opened its eyes while on display at the Basilica of St. John the Baptist.





This statue of Our Lady was blessed by Pope Paul VI at Fatima in May 1967, and given to the UK by the Bishop of Fatima in 1968.

Photos snapped by those present seem to depict a blinking eye on the statue.

Katie Moran shared the image on social media.

She told WJW: "I took it and thought, 'that's really nice'. I took one more to be sure and when I looked at it, the eyes were closed I [went], 'wow!'"

And she wasn't alone, with others describing witnessing a similar sight.

Connie Liptak said: "I knew it was a miracle because I'd been looking at her all morning. They're really closed. I mean, you can really see her lashes are down."





The statue is also believed to have a mystical healing power, with some citing “miracles” in its presence.





Ms Moran, who oversees the statue, said there had even been reports of visitors being cured of diseases in her presence, from cancer to infertility problems.



She said: "For those who believe, no proof is necessary. For those who don't, no proof is possible. It's faith and I believe."





Many have expressed doubts about the blinking statue after it was shared online.

Watch below.