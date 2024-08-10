RAILA ODINGA fails to address injustices at WANJIGI’s home for fear RUTO may jeopardize his AUC bid – Was BABA bought like JUDAS ISCARIOT?





Saturday, August 10, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga surprised Kenyans on Friday by refusing to address the press regarding the injustices committed by President William Ruto's administration during the police raid on Wanjigi’s home, where his wife and children were harassed.

Politicians, including Martha Karua and Democratic Action Party (DAP) leader Eugene Wamalwa, visited Wanjigi’s Muthaiga home and condemned the incident.

However, when Raila Odinga arrived at the home, he remained silent and did not condemn the raid by Ruto and his masked goons..

This came a day after a multi-agency security team broke into Wanjigi’s home on Thursday afternoon as they sought to arrest him.

The team had camped outside the home, seeking to get into the compound for hours before they finally broke in.

They then conducted a search of the house, looking for Wanjigi and what they described as "more evidence."

Police later told journalists that they recovered tear gas canisters from an alleged car parked at the entrance to Wanjigi's Muthaiga home in Nairobi.

However, Wanjigi said he is not the owner of the aforementioned car.

The Kenyan DAILY POST