“You will not find me in this house,” - WANJIGI says as he mocks RUTO’s masked ‘goons’ for raiding his home in Muthaiga





Saturday, August 10, 2024 - Renowned businessman Jimmy Wanjigi has told police officers to stop raiding his house, stating that they will never find him.

On Friday, police, acting on orders from State House, broke into Wanjigi’s house in Muthaiga in an attempt to arrest him.

They were unsuccessful, as he was hiding in one of his many strong bunkers.

Wanjigi later addressed the press, reflecting on a similar raid at the same home seven years ago that lasted three days. He said the constant harassment by the police should stop, asserting that they only need to issue summons, and he will appear as directed.

Wanjigi has been accused by corrupt Kenya police of sponsoring and financing Gen Z protests and also arming them with tear gas canisters.

“Seven years ago, they looked for me in this house, they couldn’t find me. Even now, you’ll look for me in this house, you’ll not find me,” he said.

“So, please, msijaribu tena, you’re wasting your time. If you want me, it’s a simple summons and I’ll appear where you want me.

"Stop looking for me in this house, you’ll never find me.” Wanjigi stated

