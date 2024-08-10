The Gen Z revolution is over! RAILA’s man Prof. MAKAU MUTUA asserts after BABA sanitized RUTO by joining Government.





Saturday, August 10, 2024 – Azimio Spokesman Prof. Makau Mutua has warned President William Ruto not to take the victory lap yet over the decline of anti-government protests led by the Gen Zs.

Gen Zs have been piling pressure on Ruto through weekly protests to resign due to bad governance coupled with corruption; a move that forced Ruto to sack his entire Cabinet.

The Gen Zs even stormed Parliament after it passed the draconian Finance Bill, which has since been withdrawn.

The pressure from the young people forced Ruto to look for his archrival Raila Odinga and the two have formed a broad-based government after Baba donated four of his ODM luminaries to join the Cabinet, a move that has seen protests subside.

Taking to his X account, Mutua admitted that indeed the Gen Z revolution is over.

However, he warned Ruto to address the concerns raised by the young people or else they will stage another deadly protest.

“The GEN Z revolt is OVER, but its IDEALS aren’t DEAD.

"A more cataclysmic reckoning is coming unless Kenya works hard and unceasingly to meet those ideals,” Makau Mutua stated.

