You saved my presidency; I owe you everything – RUTO thanks BABA for saving him from the Gen Z revolution





Monday, August 26, 2024 - President William Ruto has thanked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for coming to his rescue when the Gen Zs wanted to overthrow him through the anti-government protests.

Speaking over the weekend, Ruto praised Raila for softening his stance and agreeing to form a broad-based government with him, which led to the end of the Gen Z protests.

The president observed the need for a united country to achieve its aspirations.

He suggested a longstanding unity with the opposition chief, foreseeing the successes the country tends to record in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

"We have all agreed to walk this road. I want to thank my elder brother for accepting to walk with us on this journey of uniting all Kenyans...," said Ruto.

Ruto and Raila held a consultative meeting in July regarding the anti-Finance Bill protests that had taken the country by storm.

The new partnership between Ruto and Raila culminated in the incorporation of some of the honchos from the ODM party into the Cabinet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST