RUTO can’t stand BABU OWINO’s guts - See what he did to him yesterday during his Town Hall meeting to discuss the controversial University Funding Model?





Monday, August 26, 2024 – President William Ruto disappointed comrades yesterday by blocking Embakasi East MP Babu Owino from attending his town hall meeting with university students, where they discussed the controversial university funding model.

This was revealed by the ODM legislator himself who stated that he had been blocked from accessing the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), where Ruto was having the town hall meeting.

“I went but they denied me access,” Babu Owino stated on social media while responding to a comment from a user who expressed his wish to have seen the legislator at the meeting.

The youthful MP has been vocal in advocating for students to rise up and reject the contentious model altogether, which is probably the reason Ruto didn’t want him in his meeting.

Owino, a former Student Organization of Nairobi University (SONU) leader, has explicitly made it clear he is opposed to the new model, describing it as punitive.

"Student Leaders who will meet Ruto today must tell him the truth, the New university funding model is a beast that will consume our education system," he posted yesterday.

"Our brothers and sisters will never afford the education that they so deserve to change their lives and this country. Say No!" the MP had posted earlier in the day.

While unpacking the funding model, Babu Owino through his handles noted that in the 80s, the government of the day provided grants not loans which eased the cost of education.

"If in 1987 University Education was free, why charge Parents and comrades now?" he wondered.

The contentious new funding model has attracted widespread criticism, with many arguing that it perpetuates inequality.

