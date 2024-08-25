I was wrong, I spoke out of ignorance – CS MBADI changes tune after NDINDI NYORO caught him red-handed lying to the public over JSS teachers





Monday, August 26, 2024 - Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has rescinded his earlier declaration that the government had no money to employ Junior Secondary School (JSS) teachers.

This is after Kiharu MP and the chairman of Budget Committee Ndindi Nyoro dismissed Mbadi’s allegation, saying the government had money to hire JSS teachers permanently since they had budgeted for it.

Mbadi had authoritatively stated that the government did not have an allocation for the educators' permanent and pensionable employment and that adjustments would not be made due to the constraints occasioned by the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024.

"We don't have resources for recruiting JSS teachers on a permanent basis, that I would be lying. We also don't have resources for the additional 20,000," he said.

However, in his new sentiments, the CS stated there was money for the foregoing cause.

He said the allocation for the teachers' employment beginning January 2025 was already set aside.

Mbadi admitted that he had spoken out of ignorance in his earlier statement, but now he knows better.

"It is right that there are monies to convert the JSS teachers. I should have been clearer; I was wrong on my end.

"There is Sh22 billion available," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST