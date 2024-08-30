You can’t continue lying to Kenyans anymore! A Kalenjin MP blasts RUTO as he exposes his lies.

Friday, August 30, 2024 - Marakwet West Member of Parliament Timothy Kipchumba has blasted President William Ruto, accusing him of failing to fulfill the promises he made during the campaigns.
While addressing his constituents, Kipchumba
expressed his frustrations over several uncompleted projects launched by the
president in his Sub-County.
The legislator called on the Head of State to
stop his consistent narrative of making many promises to Kenyans without
fulfilling them.
He went ahead to urge the President to consider
allocating adequate funds for the completion of several learning institutions
which the MP noted had stalled for long periods.
“I want to sincerely urge the president that
when he makes promises to Kenyans let us ensure there is money to complete the
projects,” Kipchumba commented.
“Every time I meet the president, I remind him
of this uncompleted school and so I urge the president that the 3-month promise
he made, let him fulfill it.”
According to the vocal legislator, the recent
security breach witnessed at the Parliament Building by the Gen Z protesters
was enough evidence of dissatisfaction by many Kenyans.
"These Gen Zs attacked us in parliament
because of the lies, and I don't want to be attacked by the residents of
Marakwet West, I want to work for them," the MP stated.
Kipchumba's sentiments come days after the
government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura revealed that the Head of State would
continue relaunching stalled projects to ensure they are completed.
