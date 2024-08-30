You can’t continue lying to Kenyans anymore! A Kalenjin MP blasts RUTO as he exposes his lies.





Friday, August 30, 2024 - Marakwet West Member of Parliament Timothy Kipchumba has blasted President William Ruto, accusing him of failing to fulfill the promises he made during the campaigns.

While addressing his constituents, Kipchumba expressed his frustrations over several uncompleted projects launched by the president in his Sub-County.

The legislator called on the Head of State to stop his consistent narrative of making many promises to Kenyans without fulfilling them.

He went ahead to urge the President to consider allocating adequate funds for the completion of several learning institutions which the MP noted had stalled for long periods.

“I want to sincerely urge the president that when he makes promises to Kenyans let us ensure there is money to complete the projects,” Kipchumba commented.

“Every time I meet the president, I remind him of this uncompleted school and so I urge the president that the 3-month promise he made, let him fulfill it.”

According to the vocal legislator, the recent security breach witnessed at the Parliament Building by the Gen Z protesters was enough evidence of dissatisfaction by many Kenyans.

"These Gen Zs attacked us in parliament because of the lies, and I don't want to be attacked by the residents of Marakwet West, I want to work for them," the MP stated.

Kipchumba's sentiments come days after the government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura revealed that the Head of State would continue relaunching stalled projects to ensure they are completed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST