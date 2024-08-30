Even MONICAH JUMA’s husband Prof. KAGWANJA says Djibouti’s candidate MAHAMOUD YOUSSOUF will beat RAILA ODINGA badly in the AUC race





Friday, August 30, 2024 - President William Ruto’s security advisor Monica Juma’s husband has predicted that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will lose badly in the African Union Chairperson contest scheduled for February 2025.

Raila Odinga and Djibouti’s candidate Mahamoud Youssouf are the two frontrunners in the race to succeed Moussa Faki Mahamat as African Union Chairperson, with Faki set to retire in February next year.

In a tweet on Thursday, Prof Peter Kagwanja said Mahamoud will beat Raila Odinga because all the 29 French-speaking countries (Francophones) and 10 Islamic countries have endorsed his bid.

Kagwanja further stated that Youssouf has an added advantage because he can speak all the African Union languages, unlike Raila Odinga who is only fluent in English and German.

“A Djiboutian nationalist, Youssouf believes that Djibouti may be a small country, but its large port and strategic location potentially make it “Africa’s Dubai.” As a speaker of all AU languages, he is a front-runner, counting on 29 Francophone and 10 Arab League countries,” Kagwanja wrote on X

