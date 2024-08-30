See the number of people whom RUTO’s regime killed and cremated at Kahawa Barracks according to MIGUNA MIGUNA





Friday, August 30, 2024 - Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has intensified his attacks on President William Ruto, accusing him of orchestrating the murder and abductions of young people during anti-government protests in June and July.

In a social media post on Friday, Miguna Miguna, who is a brilliant lawyer and barrister, said during the Gen Z protests, Ruto ordered the killing of 400 people in Githurai who were cremated at Kahawa Barracks to cover up the massacre.

The general further said there are 200 unclaimed bodies at the city mortuary of youths who were killed by police on Ruto’s order.

Miguna further said 60 people were killed by dismembering their bodies and throwing body parts at the Kware dumping site.

Here is a screenshot of what Miguna Miguna wrote on X

