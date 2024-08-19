You can not continue being the AZIMIO leader after joining RUTO’s corrupt Government – KALONZO MUSYOKA tells RAILA ODINGA





Monday, August 19, 2024 - Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka has urged Raila Odinga to resign as Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, citing his involvement with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Addressing a presser in Embu on Sunday, Kalonzo maintained that Raila Odinga cannot be the opposition leader yet he has joined the government.

“We wish Raila Odinga well in his quest to become African Union Commission chair, but it is untenable that he remains the opposition coalition's leader after some members of his party joined the government," said Kalonzo.

At the same time, the former vice president said the ODM party would not continue to hold minority leadership in the National Assembly.

Kalonzo said the Azimio la Umoja governing council would meet on Monday, to select the minority leader in Parliament.

"The coalition's governing council will be meeting tomorrow to determine who will be the official opposition leader in Parliament as members of the ODM party cannot be in government and hold the position at the same time," he stated.

