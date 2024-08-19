KALONZO MUSYOKA urges Gen Zs to resume protests and oppose RUTO’s broad-based Government with RAILA ODINGA





Monday, August 19, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has urged Gen Z to take to the streets in large numbers to oppose President William Ruto’s broad-based government alongside former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

After five weeks of protests over the controversial Finance Bill 2024, President Ruto formed a unity government with Raila Odinga, appointing five ODM members to his cabinet.

Kalonzo, who opposes the broad-based government, urged Gen Z to protest again, warning that Ruto and Raila Odinga plan to reintroduce the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

On his part, DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa, stated that the newly reconstituted government could be worse than the previous administration after a section of opposition leaders were co-opted into it.

“With the numbers that have been garnered now by the broad-based usu-make government, these taxes will go through parliament,” Wamalwa warned on Sunday.

The two spoke in Embu Town.

