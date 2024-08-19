KALONZO MUSYOKA urges Gen Zs to resume protests and oppose RUTO’s broad-based Government with RAILA ODINGA

Monday, August 19, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has urged Gen Z to take to the streets in large numbers to oppose President William Ruto’s broad-based government alongside former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.
After five weeks of protests over the controversial Finance Bill 2024, President Ruto formed a unity government with Raila Odinga, appointing five ODM members to his cabinet.
Kalonzo, who opposes the broad-based government, urged Gen Z to protest again, warning that Ruto and Raila Odinga plan to reintroduce the controversial Finance Bill 2024.
On his part, DAP-K party leader
Eugene Wamalwa, stated that the newly reconstituted government could be worse
than the previous administration after a section of opposition leaders were
co-opted into it.
“With the numbers that have been
garnered now by the broad-based usu-make government, these
taxes will go through parliament,” Wamalwa warned on Sunday.
The two spoke in Embu Town.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments