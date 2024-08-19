Here is GACHAGUA’s message to MBARIRE and ICHUNG’WAH for plotting his impeachment.





Monday, August 19, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sent a message to Embu County Governor Cecily Mbarire and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, who are allegedly behind a plot to impeach him.

According to former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General, Cleophas Malala, Mbarire and Ichung’wah met in Thika in June and mooted a plan to impeach the second in command.

But speaking at a function on Saturday in Njoro, Nakuru County, Gachagua claimed people he helped win the 2022 elections were behind plans to impeach him.

"There are many people I assisted during campaigns to clinch the seats they hold today.

"But I realised they are the same people plotting my downfall and backstabbing me," Gachagua said.

The President's Principal Assistant warned he would not support any leader plotting his downfall in the 2027 General Election.

"But the good thing is that elections come every five years. So the same people will need my support in 2027.

"I will only support those who are supporting me now. One of them even dared to ask me why I don't recognise his work whenever I visit his constituency," he said.

