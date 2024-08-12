‘Buying’ RAILA is the best decision you have ever made – WETANGULA tells RUTO after the failed nane nane Gen Z protests.

Monday, August 12, 2024 - National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has endorsed the broad-based government formed by President William Ruto and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga.
Speaking at Mukweya Catholic
Church in Kabuchai Constituency, Bungoma County during a church service
yesterday, Wetangula said bringing Raila to his fold was the best decision Ruto
ever made.
According to Wetangula, the failure of the Nane Nane protests last week, despite spirited mobilization by the Gen Zs, confirmed that Kenyans have welcomed the president's decision.
“Kenya, like other countries in the world, is battling its own problems.
"Destroying the country through
violence is not a solution to the challenges,” Wetangula said.
“Of importance is for Kenyans to close ranks and find solutions to their problems.
"We don’t want Kenyans to flee
from Kenya to other countries because their leaders are fighting."
Wetangula noted that the
formation of a government of national unity is essential for ensuring stability
and peace in the country.
Wetangula stated that the
opposition leaders included in the Cabinet were tested and had the capability
of driving the government agenda successfully.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments