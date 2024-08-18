Watch the moment a toddler walks out alone onto a crossing as a train approaches







Sunday, August 18, 2024 - CCTV footage has captured the heart-stopping moment a toddler walks across a railway crossing as a train approaches.

A woman with a pram then catches up with the child, before noticing the approaching train and hurrying them off the tracks.

The train driver had thankfully seen the toddler and slowed down before reaching the crossing about 20 to 30 seconds later.

The incident happened at around 10.20am on August 1 in Prestatyn, Denbighshire, North Wales.

Network Rail, which released the footage, said four near-misses were reported at the same crossing over the past two years – and a further 15 incidents of misuse.

There are signs at the crossing warning users to stop, look, and listen for approaching trains, said the rail company.

Network Rail’s level crossing manager for the area has also attended Prestatyn High School with the British Transport Police to educate schoolchildren who regularly use the crossing.





A Network Rail spokesperson said: "This shocking footage, taken from one of our CCTV cameras at Sandy Lane level crossing in Prestatyn earlier this month, underlines the importance of taking care and staying alert when using a crossing.

"We would like to remind all level crossing users to stop, look and listen, pay attention to all signage, check both ways before crossing and never cross if a train is coming.

"Always cross quickly and safely and do not stop when on the crossing.

"In the video clip, the alertness of the train driver prevented a potentially serious incident, and we must stress how dangerous level crossings can be if not used appropriately."

Watch the video below.