Woman dies in airport after she became trapped in baggage claim machine







Thursday, August 8, 2024 - A woman died at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport early Thursday morning, August 8, after she became trapped in machinery in the baggage claim area.

The unresponsive woman was found trapped under a conveyor belt, the Chicago Fire Department told CBS Chicago.

She was found in the baggage claim area of Terminal 5, which houses several international air carriers, just before 8 a.m.

Police sources told the outlet that the woman was in her 40s.

It was not immediately clear if the woman was a traveller or an airport employee.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to NBC Chicago.

Police have not released any additional details.