Woman dies in airport after she became trapped in baggage claim machine

Thursday, August 8, 2024 - A woman died at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport early Thursday morning, August 8, after she became trapped in machinery in the baggage claim area.
The unresponsive woman was found trapped under a conveyor
belt, the Chicago Fire Department told CBS Chicago.
She was found in the baggage claim area of Terminal 5, which
houses several international air carriers, just before 8 a.m.
Police sources told the outlet that the woman was in her
40s.
It was not immediately clear if the woman was a traveller or
an airport employee.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to NBC
Chicago.
Police have not released any additional details.
0 Comments