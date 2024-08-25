25-year-old pregnant woman murdered in South Africa







Thursday, August 8, 2024 - A 25-year-old pregnant woman, Suzanne Quine, was murdered by unknown assailants in South Africa.

An advocacy group, Women for Change, in a post on Thursday, August 8, 2024. The group stated that Suzanne's lifeless body was found in Damsebos, Knysna, on 1 August 2024.

Suzanne was allegedly six months pregnant when she was attacked. Police allegedly found Suzanne’s body with multiple injuries.

She was declared deceased by paramedics on the scene.

Police are investigating a m*rder case, but no one has been arrested yet.

Suzanne leaves behind her son, 8.