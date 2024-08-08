Terror plot suspect began working at singer TAYLOR SWIFT's concert venue days before the shows







Thursday, August 8, 2024 - Austrian authorities have revealed more details about the foiled terr0r attack planned for Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna.

The plot, involving three young suspects, was thwarted by the police just days before the singer was scheduled to perform.

The primary suspect, a 19-year-old, had recently quit his job and altered his appearance, telling those around him that he had something big planned. Authorities discovered that he had a barrel of hydrogen peroxide, a common component in makeshift explosives, and had downloaded bomb-making instructions. They also found counterfeit cash and a blue police light intended to give him better access to the arena's perimeter.

The 19-year-old suspect, who has since confessed to the plot, had planned a multi-pronged attack. He intended to use a vehicle to drive into the crowd outside Ernst Happel Stadium, where many fans gather to listen if they cannot get inside. Following this, a b0mb was to be detonated. The suspect reportedly believed it was morally right to kill infidels.

A 17-year-old accomplice had secured a job at the stadium in the days leading up to the concerts, likely to better position himself and his partner for the attack. Authorities suspect he might have been responsible for detonating the device from within the venue. The teenager had recently broken up with his girlfriend, which might have triggered his involvement in the plot.

A 15-year-old was also detained. While it's unclear if he played an active role, he was aware of the plan and had allegedly been asked to secure an ignition device.

General Director for Public Security Frankz Ruf and Director of State Security and Intelligence Omar Haijawi-Pirchner stated that the suspects showed concrete preparatory actions, highlighting the seriousness of the terr0r plot. The authorities believe the suspects were radicalized online in the last month.

With nearly 200,000 people expected to attend the three shows, concert organizers Barracuda Music canceled the events, citing the "abstract" threat of an att@ck and offering full refunds to fans. Austrian officials are confident that they have minimized the threat but remain vigilant.