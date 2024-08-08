Terror plot suspect began working at singer TAYLOR SWIFT's concert venue days before the shows

Thursday, August 8, 2024 - Austrian authorities have revealed more details about the foiled terr0r attack planned for Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna.
The plot, involving three young suspects, was thwarted by
the police just days before the singer was scheduled to perform.
The primary suspect, a 19-year-old, had recently quit his
job and altered his appearance, telling those around him that he had something
big planned. Authorities discovered that he had a barrel of hydrogen peroxide,
a common component in makeshift explosives, and had downloaded bomb-making
instructions. They also found counterfeit cash and a blue police light intended
to give him better access to the arena's perimeter.
The 19-year-old suspect, who has since confessed to the
plot, had planned a multi-pronged attack. He intended to use a vehicle to drive
into the crowd outside Ernst Happel Stadium, where many fans gather to listen
if they cannot get inside. Following this, a b0mb was to be detonated. The
suspect reportedly believed it was morally right to kill infidels.
A 17-year-old accomplice had secured a job at the stadium in
the days leading up to the concerts, likely to better position himself and his
partner for the attack. Authorities suspect he might have been responsible for
detonating the device from within the venue. The teenager had recently broken
up with his girlfriend, which might have triggered his involvement in the plot.
A 15-year-old was also detained. While it's unclear if he
played an active role, he was aware of the plan and had allegedly been asked to
secure an ignition device.
General Director for Public Security Frankz Ruf and Director
of State Security and Intelligence Omar Haijawi-Pirchner stated that the
suspects showed concrete preparatory actions, highlighting the seriousness of
the terr0r plot. The authorities believe the suspects were radicalized online
in the last month.
With nearly 200,000 people expected to attend the three
shows, concert organizers Barracuda Music canceled the events, citing the
"abstract" threat of an att@ck and offering full refunds to fans.
Austrian officials are confident that they have minimized the threat but remain
vigilant.
