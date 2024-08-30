Woman claims rapper KANYE WEST telegrahically told her to steal car with child inside







Saturday, August 31, 2024 - A woman arrested for car theft claimed Kanye West told her to steal the car that had a child inside.

According to an affidavit, police were dispatched on Friday morning to North Main Street for reports that a woman was trying to get into random vehicles that were parked outside of businesses.

Officials with the Evansville Police Department say the suspect, later identified as Ricki Smith, of Louisville, Kentucky, tried getting into a woman’s vehicle when she was on her way into a store.

The victim saw the 28-year-old suspect get into her car. She then grabbed Smith by the hair and pulled her out of the vehicle, according to police.

The victim told police she was dropping her child off at daycare and needed to stop at the store first. That’s when Smith tried jumping into her car.

Smith told investigators she was travelling from Louisville to Evansville when her car broke down on Interstate 64, leading her to hitchhike the rest of the way.

When police asked why she tried to take the car, Smith alleged that Kanye West told her “telegraphically” to steal it.

Smith was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Authorities later discovered that Smith wrecked her vehicle into the trees off I-64, which is why she abandoned her car.

According to jail records, Smith is charged with kidnapping and auto theft.