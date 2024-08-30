'She died bringing beauty into the world' - Man in agony as fiancée dies a week after their engagement, 30 minutes after giving birth to twins via c-section







Saturday, August 31, 2024 - A man known as Matt Whittaker is planning for the funeral of his beloved lover, just after celebrating the delivery of their twin boys and barely one week after their engagement.

Earlier this month, first-time mother Rachael Galloway, 36, died after suffering complications just 30 minutes after giving birth to her sons Noah and Abel. Whittaker, 36, told his fiancée that 'life couldn't get any better' minutes before she underwent a C-section to give birth to their twin boys.

Galloway, who lived in Carnforth, Lancashire, UK was scheduled to deliver her children via C-section at Royal Lancaster Infirmary but died despite the efforts of healthcare personnel.





A devastated Whittaker recalled: 'She died bringing beauty into the world, bringing the boys into the world.

'She was the best thing that ever happened to me,' said Mr Whittaker.

'On the Friday we got engaged, we ate our meal and I remember sitting there saying to Rachael, "Can you believe that this is our life? Life really couldn’t get any better"

Recalling the day of the operation, Whittaker said: 'Rach was a star. Though she was nervous, she was strong as hell and kept a brave face throughout, right until the boys were born.





'Then there were tears of joy, seeing them, knowing they were healthy, and seeing me give Noah his first feed.

'She was so happy, so proud, so full of love. She had the world in her eyes when she looked at our boys.

"It's a shame that was the last time she cast her eyes on them, but I hope she is still watching over them.

'It wasn’t just her that died on that table that day, a piece of me did too and I will never get it back.





'But I won't let the legacy and the dreams she had for our boys die too. We have had to say goodbye to too much.'

He described Rachel Galloway as 'the best person I ever met' praising her intelligence, sense of humour, caring nature, and her beauty, both inside and out.

'She saw and brought out the best in people and I'm living proof that she could see what nobody else could,' he said.

'I have to make her proud and ensure our boys grow up to be the gentlemen she would have been proud of.'