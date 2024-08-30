Bail application for South African men accused of killing women and throwing their bodies into pigsty stalled







Saturday, August 31, 2024 - The formal bail application for a Limpopo farmer and his employees, accused of k!lling two women and disposing of their bodies in a pigsty, was stalled in the Mankweng magistrate's court on Friday, August 30.

The defence lawyers for Zachariah Olivier, 60, and Adriaan de Wet, 19, requested access to the police docket before proceeding.

Olivier, the owner of Onverwacht farm near Kotishing village in the Sebayeng policing area, along with De Wet and William Musoro, 45, were arrested after the decomposing bodies of Maria Makgato, 47, and Lucia Ndlovu, 34, were discovered in a pigsty with bullet wounds.

The accused face multiple charges, including two counts of premeditated murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and obstructing the course of justice. Musoro also faces an additional charge of contravening the Immigration Act.

During the proceedings, Olivier's lawyer, Advocate Jakobus Johannes Venter, expressed concern that his client had made a formal statement while in prison without his constitutional rights being observed or his attorney present. Venter argued that Olivier was not given the opportunity to contact his attorney and that he only became aware of the statement during a morning consultation before the court session.

“We are not in a position to proceed today [Friday]. It is an opposed application, and I would like to be granted a proper opportunity,” Venter told the court.

De Wet's lawyer, Jodi Meyer, also requested access to the docket before proceeding with the bail application. However, Prosecutor Advocate Joel Mamabolo argued that granting access to the docket could compromise the ongoing investigation, as police were still following up on allegations made in Olivier's statement.

Following a 30-minute adjournment, the court ordered the state to provide Olivier with access to the statement he made. Mamabolo indicated that the decision might be subject to appeal, stating, “We will request the reasons from the court for us to proceed with the appeal.”

De Wet was denied access to the docket, and the matter was remanded to September 10.