Bail application for South African men accused of killing women and throwing their bodies into pigsty stalled

Saturday, August 31, 2024 - The formal bail application for a Limpopo farmer and his employees, accused of k!lling two women and disposing of their bodies in a pigsty, was stalled in the Mankweng magistrate's court on Friday, August 30.
The defence lawyers for Zachariah Olivier, 60, and Adriaan
de Wet, 19, requested access to the police docket before proceeding.
Olivier, the owner of Onverwacht farm near Kotishing village
in the Sebayeng policing area, along with De Wet and William Musoro, 45, were
arrested after the decomposing bodies of Maria Makgato, 47, and Lucia Ndlovu,
34, were discovered in a pigsty with bullet wounds.
The accused face multiple charges, including two counts of
premeditated murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and
ammunition, and obstructing the course of justice. Musoro also faces an
additional charge of contravening the Immigration Act.
During the proceedings, Olivier's lawyer, Advocate Jakobus
Johannes Venter, expressed concern that his client had made a formal statement
while in prison without his constitutional rights being observed or his
attorney present. Venter argued that Olivier was not given the opportunity to
contact his attorney and that he only became aware of the statement during a
morning consultation before the court session.
“We are not in a position to proceed today [Friday]. It is
an opposed application, and I would like to be granted a proper opportunity,”
Venter told the court.
De Wet's lawyer, Jodi Meyer, also requested access to the
docket before proceeding with the bail application. However, Prosecutor
Advocate Joel Mamabolo argued that granting access to the docket could
compromise the ongoing investigation, as police were still following up on
allegations made in Olivier's statement.
Following a 30-minute adjournment, the court ordered the
state to provide Olivier with access to the statement he made. Mamabolo
indicated that the decision might be subject to appeal, stating, “We will
request the reasons from the court for us to proceed with the appeal.”
De Wet was denied access to the docket, and the matter was
remanded to September 10.
0 Comments