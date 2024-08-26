Woman arrested for using tortoise to threaten HR manager over unpaid salary







Monday, August 26, 2024 - In a bizarre and unsettling incident in Goromonzi, Zimbabwe, a 58-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly using a live tortoise to threaten her Human Resources (HR) manager with black magic in an attempt to secure her unpaid salary.

The woman, identified as Sithembiso Budzirikawa, reportedly resorted to the unusual tactic after her repeated demands for her wages went unanswered. According to court documents obtained by New Zimbabwe, the incident occurred on August 21, 2024, when Budzirikawa visited Chabwino Farm to acquire the tortoise before heading to her workplace.

Upon arriving at the company, Budzirikawa confronted the HR manager, demanding the immediate release of her salary. When the manager refused to comply, Budzirikawa escalated the situation by producing the tortoise, which had been ominously covered in red floor polish and wrapped in a red cloth with needles tied around it. She then threatened the manager with black magic if her demands were not met.

Alarmed by the threat, the HR manager reported the incident to the police. Officers responded quickly and requested a permit for the tortoise, which Budzirikawa was unable to provide. Consequently, she was arrested under the Parks and Wildlife Act for the unlawful possession of a live tortoise.

Budzirikawa was subsequently brought before the Harare Magistrates’ Court, where she was found guilty of the charges. The court sentenced her to pay a fine of US$300 or face 30 days in prison if she failed to pay.