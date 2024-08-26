Woman arrested for using tortoise to threaten HR manager over unpaid salary

Monday, August 26, 2024 - In a bizarre and unsettling incident in Goromonzi, Zimbabwe, a 58-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly using a live tortoise to threaten her Human Resources (HR) manager with black magic in an attempt to secure her unpaid salary.
The woman, identified as Sithembiso Budzirikawa, reportedly
resorted to the unusual tactic after her repeated demands for her wages went
unanswered. According to court documents obtained by New Zimbabwe,
the incident occurred on August 21, 2024, when Budzirikawa visited Chabwino
Farm to acquire the tortoise before heading to her workplace.
Upon arriving at the company, Budzirikawa confronted the HR
manager, demanding the immediate release of her salary. When the manager
refused to comply, Budzirikawa escalated the situation by producing the
tortoise, which had been ominously covered in red floor polish and wrapped in a
red cloth with needles tied around it. She then threatened the manager with
black magic if her demands were not met.
Alarmed by the threat, the HR manager reported the incident
to the police. Officers responded quickly and requested a permit for the
tortoise, which Budzirikawa was unable to provide. Consequently, she was
arrested under the Parks and Wildlife Act for the unlawful possession of a live
tortoise.
Budzirikawa was subsequently brought before the Harare
Magistrates’ Court, where she was found guilty of the charges. The court
sentenced her to pay a fine of US$300 or face 30 days in prison if she failed
to pay.
