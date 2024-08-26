MARIAH CAREY's mum and sister die on the same day







Monday, August 26, 2024 - Mariah Carey's mother, Patricia and sister Alison died on the same day over the weekend.

The singer confirmed the deaths today, August 26.

Mariah, 55, told People.com: "My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend.

"Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.

"I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed.

"I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

No other details, including Patricia and Alison's causes of death, are known at this time.

Patricia, who was previously married to Alfred Roy Carey, was a Juilliard-trained opera singer and vocal coach before the couple welcomed Alison, Mariah and her son Morgan. The parents later divorced when the "Hero" singer was 3 years old.