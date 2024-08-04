WILLIAM RUTO‘s man KORIR SING’OEI blasts OSCAR SUDI after he flaunted a Sh 17 million watch during a live interview





Sunday, August 4, 2024 - Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Singoei has criticized Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi for displaying opulence during a YouTube interview.

The lawmaker was hosted on the Obinna Show, where he flaunted his pricey wristwatch.

Sudi arrived on the set wearing a watch that was quickly confirmed to cost $128,000 (equivalent to Sh 17 million).

He went ahead to say; "Such watches were not created for trees or cows. Please find out its price."

Sing’oei, in a social media post, argued that it was insensitive for Sudi to display his wealth when many Kenyans struggle to afford even a single meal a day.

Sing'oei questioned what motivated the show’s focus on Sudi’s opulence instead of addressing other issues of national importance.

"Unfortunate interview. To what end?" he posed.

Others who criticizedn Sudi were former Azimio head of think-tank Makau Mutua who said;

"Sad. Tone deaf. Hubris."

Benji Ndolo;

"Ignorance."

The Kenya DAILY POST