Kiburi: The crew employed by RUTO’s son, GEORGE, dares any police officer to detain the flashy Matatu after Citizen TV’s expose (VIDEO).





Sunday, August 4, 2024 - The crew employed by President William Ruto’s son, George, to operate his flashy matatu that plies the Ngong route is unfazed after Citizen TV exposed them for violating traffic rules.

The matatu was filmed blocking the road in Nairobi CBD and picking up passengers in undesignated areas.

Reports indicate that traffic police officers are too afraid to take action against the crew for breaking traffic rules.

The crew, consisting of young men, has dared any police officer with balls to detain the vehicle.

Watch the video.

