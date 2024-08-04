This is GACHAGUA's message to RUTO and his sycophants planning to impeach him





Sunday, August 4, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has indirectly sent a message to President William Ruto and his close lieutenants who are planning to impeach him.

Already, some Kenya Kwanza Alliance Members of Parliament are collecting signatures to impeach the second in command.

The MPs accuse Gachagua of undermining the presidency, gross misconduct, and sponsoring and financing the five weeks of Gen Z protests that nearly toppled Ruto’s regime.

However, speaking on Friday, Gachagua said he will not be dragged into those political sideshows.

Gachagua instead stated that he is focused on supporting President William Ruto as his principal assistant.

Gachagua said he is also focused on driving reforms in the agricultural sector, eradicating illicit brews, and combating drug abuse.

"I am not for politics. My focus is on national development, agricultural reforms, the fight against illicit brews, supporting the church, and assisting the President to succeed.

"Those willing to do politics can continue.

"But they should also listen to the people and respect them. People are supreme," he said.

The DP was speaking in Gatanga, Murang'a County, during the Golden Jubilee celebrations of ACK Thika Memorial Church School.

