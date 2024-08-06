Why is RAILA trying to confuse Kenyans on how he betrayed Azimio and joined RUTO’s government?





Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - Confusion is emerging on exactly how former Prime Minister Raila Odinga joined the government of President Willaim Ruto despite being his fervent rival in the run-up to the 2022 General Election.

Before a deal was eventually struck, Raila on more than one occasion denied striking any sort of deal with President Ruto.

However, yesterday, Raila sensationally claimed that Ruto begged for help from him to stem the Gen Z movement that was threatening to topple the government.

Raila disclosed how senior people in government made desperate calls begging him to front some of ODM's best minds to help in running the country efficiently.

"You saw the guys had been overwhelmed by work, sacked all Cabinet Secretaries, and came to us begging for people.

"They came kneeling begging us to donate some people," Raila disclosed.

The allegations come weeks after Ruto nominated four senior members of ODM into lucrative government positions.

Ruto nominated ODMs Ali Hassan Joho, John Mbadi, Opiyo Wandayi, and Wycliffe Oparanya to his Cabinet.

To explain the nomination of the members into cabinet, the Head of State said he was creating a broad-based government that was going to ensure that his government reflects the face of the country.

“I formed a government that will bring all Kenyans together because I have decided that there is no need to be biased. Let us come together and build one government that will serve the people of Kenya and bring development to the country," Ruto explained.

According to the president, the new-look government would help to unite Kenyans and bring to an end the biased leadership witnessed previously in Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST