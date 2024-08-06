Why is RAILA trying to confuse Kenyans on how he betrayed Azimio and joined RUTO’s government?

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - Confusion is emerging on exactly how former Prime Minister Raila Odinga joined the government of President Willaim Ruto despite being his fervent rival in the run-up to the 2022 General Election.
Before a deal was eventually struck, Raila on
more than one occasion denied striking any sort of deal with
President Ruto.
However, yesterday, Raila sensationally
claimed that Ruto begged for help from him to stem the Gen Z movement that was
threatening to topple the government.
Raila disclosed how senior people in
government made desperate calls begging him to front some of ODM's best
minds to help in running the country efficiently.
"You saw the guys had been overwhelmed by work, sacked all Cabinet Secretaries, and came to us begging for people.
"They
came kneeling begging us to donate some people," Raila disclosed.
The allegations come weeks after Ruto
nominated four senior members of ODM into lucrative government positions.
Ruto nominated ODMs Ali Hassan Joho, John
Mbadi, Opiyo Wandayi, and Wycliffe Oparanya to his Cabinet.
To explain the nomination of the
members into cabinet, the Head of State said he was creating a broad-based
government that was going to ensure that his government reflects the face of
the country.
“I formed a government that will bring all
Kenyans together because I have decided that there is no need to be biased. Let
us come together and build one government that will serve the people of Kenya
and bring development to the country," Ruto explained.
According to the president, the new-look
government would help to unite Kenyans and bring to an end the biased
leadership witnessed previously in Kenya.
