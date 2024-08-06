You will never trust RAILA and anything he says after this as Azimio co-Principal PETER MUNYA exposes him badly – Look!





Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - The Party of National Unity (PNU) Leader Peter Munya has spilled the beans on how ODM Leader Raila Odinga betrayed Azimio and joined President William Ruto’s government.

Speaking during an interview, Munya revealed significant discord within Azimio after Raila’s betrayal.

According to Munya, Raila went against Azimio's agreement after he went to bed with Ruto, who is considered as the enemy by the Opposition.

Munya described the contentious issue as the "donation of members of ODM into the Kenya Kwanza government," highlighting that this decision was made without the consensus of the coalition.

He emphasized that there had been discussions among the Azimio leadership, where it was unanimously agreed that joining the government was not the best course of action.

"The key event that has made us quite uncomfortable is the one we are calling donation of members ODM into the Kenya Kwanza government.”

"There had been discussions and we had been told by our leader in Azimio that he had been approached and there had been discussions to join the government.

"We had discussed and agreed that it was not right to join the government because the issues we had been pushing during demonstrations led by our leader and the ones led by Gen Z had not been resolved," Munya stated.

Munya elaborated on Azimio's stance, noting that any collaboration with Ruto’s government should be legally established, akin to the accord made with former President Mwai Kibaki.

"We reached a point whereby there was an agreement that if at any point it became necessary for the opposition to join the government then it had to be a government that is established by law like the one we joined at some point with Kibaki where there was an accord that clearly spelt out what that government was going to do," Munya explained.

He stressed that without such a framework, joining the government would merely serve as a lifeline for the current administration, which is under considerable pressure.

