Shoddy Job: See the newly launched roundabout in Eldoret town ahead of its elevation to city status (PHOTO).





Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - An X user has called out a contractor who secured a tender to design and construct a roundabout in Eldoret town ahead of its elevation to a city for doing a shoddy job.

He compared the newly launched roundabout to a cemetery.

Eldoret town is set to be elevated to a city on August 15th.

President William Ruto is expected to preside over the handing over of the city charter to the area governor at a ceremony set to be held at the Eldoret sports club.

See photo.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.