American Ambassador MEG WHITMAN calls out RUTO for attacking Ford Foundation during Gen Z protests – ‘That was wrong’





Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman has criticized President William Ruto’s government for accusing the Ford Foundation of sponsoring recent protests.

According to Whitman, the organization has been supporting various critical groups, including civil society for many years, which are crucial to the country’s democracy.

The Ambassador said that she made her position known to the government over the allegations and they are currently working towards solving the matter.

Whitman insisted that in the end, people would realize that the Ford Foundation had nothing to do with the Gen Z protests.

“I thought that was wrong. The Ford Foundation has worked in this country for almost 60 years. They support many civil society organizations.

"Civil society is very important to democracy alongside youth and religious leaders. I think that in the end, people will agree that the Ford Foundation had nothing to do with this.

“Of course, they fund civil organizations, and so do other foundations. I thought it was very inappropriate for the government to go after the Ford Foundation,” Whitman said.

The ambassador's remarks come several weeks after Kenya alleged that some of the organizations funded by the Ford Foundation had been at the center of anti-government protests.

The letter from Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing'oei expressed Kenya's concern that some organizations linked to the protests had spent millions of shillings in the month the protests began, in an unaccountable manner.

