We will not allow you to oust RAILA ODINGA as AZIMIO party leader – GLADYS WANGA tells UHURU and KALONZO





Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - Newly appointed Orange Democratic Movement chairperson, Gladys Wanga, has warned former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka against ousting Raila Odinga as Azimio leader.

Addressing the media on Monday, Wanga said there is an attempt by some individuals in Azimio to have the former Prime Minister endorse them.

The Homa Bay Governor also said the party will not allow the use of Raila’s AU bid to make ill-intentioned remarks on Azimio matters.

“As a party, ODM will not accept any continued attempts to use Raila Odinga as a human shield, any continued attempt to arm-twist him into endorsing anybody at this stage, or any continued attempt to use him as an excuse for the failure of leadership in individual constituent parties of Azimio.

“And we will not accept the use of Raila's bid for AUC chairmanship to be used to pass ill-intentioned remarks disguised as good wishes and to arm-twist him on Azimio matters,” Wanga stated.

Uhuru and Kalonzo are said to be pressuring Raila Odinga to resign as Azimio party leader and concentrate on his AUC bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST