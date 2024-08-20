ODM Senator RICHARD ONYONKA differs with RAILA as he confirms BABA’s role in RUTO’s Government – LOOK!





Tuesday, August 20, 2024 – ODM Senator Richard Onyonka has admitted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s role in the government of President William Ruto.

This comes even as Raila is still flip-flopping whether or not he has joined Ruto’s government.

Speaking during an interview, Onyonka openly acknowledged that ODM is indeed running the government.

He dismissed the notion that ODM had merely "donated" some of its members to the government as Raila Odinga claimed.

"ODM is in government. It’s no longer just a rumour. As an oversight officer, it's difficult to know how to navigate this situation because I still have to oversee the government, including our own members like John Mbadi," Onyonka stated.

Similar sentiments were echoed by UDA MP Geofrey Ruku, who emphasized the significance of ODM's involvement, pointing to President Ruto's decision to hand the Treasury docket to John Mbadi.

“ODM is running the government. It is part of the government.

"As some of you know, Treasury is one of the critical documents of any government in the world.

"Whether it is the Kenyan government or the United States of America government, the Treasury is a key component, a very critical docket of running government affairs. You understand the PSS and other CSs queue at the Treasury,” asserted Ruku.

The controversy surrounding ODM’s involvement in the government has thrown the Opposition into disarray.

The canceled Azimio Council meeting, which was set to address the party’s role in the government, has only added fuel to the fire.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was supposed to lead the meeting, was forced to switch to a virtual format after ODM members refused to participate.

