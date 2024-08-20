SIFUNA urges the Judiciary to stop RUTO's impunity and disregard of the law following JIMI WANJIGI’s arrest





Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, has asked the Judiciary to stand firm and stop criminals from ignoring court orders.

Sifuna, reacting to the Monday arrest of businessman Jimi Wanjigi, stated that there were existing court orders barring his arrest, which should have been respected.

Sifuna, who is also the Nairobi County Senator, said disobeying these orders is a violation of the Constitution of Kenya.

He went on to call on the Judiciary to ensure the businessman was released immediately.

"I don’t like #Wanjigi. But I like court orders and the rule of law.

"There are existing court orders barring this arrest.

"The Kenyan Judiciary must set him free immediately after he is presented to them," Sifuna said on X.

Wanjigi was Monday arrested and detained at Kamukunji Police Station despite having obtained orders to stop his arrest.

The businessman's arrest was related to a revoked firearms license, which the Firearms Licensing Board had allegedly requested him to return.

