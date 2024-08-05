We can’t blame UHURU anymore; he did a great job! GACHAGUA tells RUTO as he regrets accusing the former President of looting the country dry

Monday, August 5, 2024 - In an interesting turn of events, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has praised former President Uhuru Kenyatta for doing a lot of good for the country.
Speaking during an interview
with a Kikiyu radio station, Gachagu said President William Ruto’s
administration cannot continue blaming Uhuru for the dwindling economy yet
they've been in power for two years.
"Let President Uhuru
Kenyatta and his family be respected. I have decided that I will be his
defender moving forward.”
“He did a lot for this country
and even after we shamed him, he came to Kasarani and handed over power in
broad daylight.”
“We had been saying he ruined
the economy but we have been in power for two years now, let us tell Kenyans
something different, look at the mess we have in Nairobi yet Uhuru left it in a
very good state under NMS," said Gachagua.
Interestingly, Gachagua was
among the Kenya Kwanza brigade that led the attacks against Uhuru, accusing him
of looting the country dry.
He would continue his attacks
against the former President during the swearing-in ceremony at Kasarani
stadium after they clinched the Presidency.
The DP's change of tune about
Uhuru has left more questions than answers.
