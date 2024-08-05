We can’t blame UHURU anymore; he did a great job! GACHAGUA tells RUTO as he regrets accusing the former President of looting the country dry





Monday, August 5, 2024 - In an interesting turn of events, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has praised former President Uhuru Kenyatta for doing a lot of good for the country.

Speaking during an interview with a Kikiyu radio station, Gachagu said President William Ruto’s administration cannot continue blaming Uhuru for the dwindling economy yet they've been in power for two years.

"Let President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family be respected. I have decided that I will be his defender moving forward.”

“He did a lot for this country and even after we shamed him, he came to Kasarani and handed over power in broad daylight.”

“We had been saying he ruined the economy but we have been in power for two years now, let us tell Kenyans something different, look at the mess we have in Nairobi yet Uhuru left it in a very good state under NMS," said Gachagua.

Interestingly, Gachagua was among the Kenya Kwanza brigade that led the attacks against Uhuru, accusing him of looting the country dry.

He would continue his attacks against the former President during the swearing-in ceremony at Kasarani stadium after they clinched the Presidency.

The DP's change of tune about Uhuru has left more questions than answers.

