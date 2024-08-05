GACHAGUA’s facial expression at State House today causes a lot of buzz on social media - The ‘divorce’ will be messy (PHOTOs).

Monday, August 5, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua appeared gloomy when he went to State House to witness the signing of the Supplementary Appropriation Bill into law.
The Supplementary Appropriation
Bill that was passed last week seeks to revise budget allocations for the three
arms of the government.
This is aimed at addressing the Ksh344 billion revenue
shortfall after the controversial Finance Bill, 2024, was rejected and
subsequently withdrawn by President Ruto.
Gachagua’s office budget will be reduced after the bill was
signed into law.
See how he appeared gloomy.
